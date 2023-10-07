After HDFC Bank, Yes Bank cuts fixed deposit rates. Latest FD rates here
Yes Bank cuts FD rates: After the revision, the bank offers interest rates between 3.25% to 7.25% to general citizens, and 3.75% to 8% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years
Private lender Yes Bank has slashed the fixed deposit interest rate on selected tenure for deposits below ₹2 crore. The bank has reduced FD rates by up to 25 basis points (bps) on some tenures. After the latest revision, the bank offers interest rates between 3.25% to 7.25% to general citizens, and 3.75% to 8% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years , according to the Yes Bank's website. The revised FD rates have been effective from October 4, 2023.