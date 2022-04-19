After SBI, now Axis Bank hikes MCLR rates. Loan EMIs to go up

Axis Bank has hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) with effect from 18 April. The benchmark one-year tenor MLCR will rise to 7.35 per cent. The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have been hiked by 0.05 per cent each to 7.20%, 7.30% and 7.35% respectively.

