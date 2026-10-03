AI threat to financial advisors? It may make money advice cheaper, but what about jobs — EY report answers

High-quality financial advice has traditionally been accessible mainly to affluent investors. Personalised portfolio planning, regular monitoring and financial guidance based on each individual's risk tolerance and goals, require significant human effort, making such services expensive for smaller investors.
But, artificial intelligence (AI) could change this model by reducing the cost of providing personalised financial advice. This could make tailored investment guidance more accessible to a much wider pool of investors across the country, according to a recent report by EY India.
AI could be particularly important in India as more people from different income groups, cities, professions and age groups start investing. This growth is also spreading beyond metros to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Women are also becoming a larger part of the investor base, while younger people are beginning their investment journey earlier than previous generations. This growing and diverse investor base could increase the need for affordable, personalised financial advice.
The report estimates that India could bring more than 100 million additional individuals into long-term investing by 2035, with smaller-city households, women, young professionals and Gen Z among the groups that could contribute to this broader participation.
It also says that achieving that level of participation would depend not only on bringing more people into the investment ecosystem, but also on helping them remain invested and build wealth over the long term. This is where AI can play a crucial role by providing new-age investors with personalised investment advice, something tradional advisors have typically offered only for a fee.
“Investors differ not only in their financial capacity but also in their life-stage priorities, risk tolerance, financial literacy, digital maturity, behavioral biases, language preferences and need for reassurance. In this environment, standardized investor education programs and one-size-fits-all product journeys are unlikely to deliver meaningful outcomes at scale,” the report said.
AI offers a pathway towards a more individualised and inclusive model of wealth creation. Across the AI value chain, different technologies can be deployed to improve various layers of investor experience, EY explained.
However, the report does not suggest that traditional financial advisors will no longer be needed. Instead, humans can collaborate with AI models to access deeper insights, better portfolio analytics and smarter decision support while preserving the trust and accountability that remain central to financial advice.
AI can automate and scale routine tasks such as financial profiling and risk assessment, allowing human advisors to focus on more complex decisions, major life events, behavioural coaching and client interactions, essentially areas where the human element remains important.
Here's how AI can collaborate with investment advisors, as per the report:
“The objective is not to replace human judgment, but to augment it and extend its reach, making high-quality guidance accessible to millions of investors who have historically remained underserved,” the report noted.
For wealth managers, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how quickly and responsibly they can scale it. The report says responsible AI adoption could expand access to trusted financial advice while maintaining transparency, suitability, fairness and investor protection.
This could also help wealth managers reach investors who were previously underserved by traditional advisory models.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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