Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check offer, discounts from MP Jewellers, PC Chandra, Senco Gold, Tanishq — details here

Akshaya Tritiya gold offers: There is good news for people seeking to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year, price of the yellow metal opened lower today due to a stable US Dollar, and eased worries over the economic fallout of Donald Trump's tariffs war.
MCX gold prices tumbled ₹394 per 10 grams at 9 am on April 30, with price at ₹95,198/10 gm, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices also crashed by ₹728/kg, to ₹96,134/kg. Further, 24-carat gold cost ₹95,400/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹87,450/10 gms, and Silver is at ₹97,260/kg.
Many believe that any new start on Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti and Akha Teej, will be prosperous and successful, and thus buy gold. Thus, on the occasion, jewellers are offering discounts to lure customers despite soaring prices.
Gold is not cheap for the retail customer. On top of the metal price, jewellers will also take making charges for any pieces, and the final bill will also include goods and services tax (GST). This is 3 per cent (comprising 1.5 per cent CGST and SGST each), which means, for gold worth ₹1 lakh you will shell out ₹3,000 towards GST.
Jewellery brands such as PC Chandra and Tanishq have announced discounts for customers buying gold, silver and diamond jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya 2025. We take a look:
Further, in a release, Jio Financial Services said it has launched the ‘Jio Gold 24K Days’ from April 29 to May 5, with offers for purchase of digital gold through its JioFinance and MyJio apps.
