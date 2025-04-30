Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check offer, discounts from MP Jewellers, PC Chandra, Senco Gold, Tanishq — details here

Akshaya Tritiya gold offers: There is good news for people seeking to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year, price of the yellow metal opened lower today due to a stable US Dollar, and eased worries over the economic fallout of Donald Trump's tariffs war.

MCX gold prices tumbled ₹394 per 10 grams at 9 am on April 30, with price at ₹95,198/10 gm, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices also crashed by ₹728/kg, to ₹96,134/kg. Further, 24-carat gold cost ₹95,400/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), while 22-carat gold is priced at ₹87,450/10 gms, and Silver is at ₹97,260/kg.

Why Do People Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Many believe that any new start on Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti and Akha Teej, will be prosperous and successful, and thus buy gold. Thus, on the occasion, jewellers are offering discounts to lure customers despite soaring prices.

Gold is not cheap for the retail customer. On top of the metal price, jewellers will also take making charges for any pieces, and the final bill will also include goods and services tax (GST). This is 3 per cent (comprising 1.5 per cent CGST and SGST each), which means, for gold worth ₹1 lakh you will shell out ₹3,000 towards GST.

Brands Offer Akshaya Tritiya Discounts Jewellery brands such as PC Chandra and Tanishq have announced discounts for customers buying gold, silver and diamond jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya 2025. We take a look:

Anjali Jewellers is offering discounts on making charges. Director Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhury told PTI that they expect “very good” sales, as “consumer confidence in gold is at an all-time high”.

MP Jewellers has offered a ₹ 300 per gram discount on gold jewellery and a 10 per cent reduction in making charges.

300 per gram discount on gold jewellery and a 10 per cent reduction in making charges. PC Chandra Jewellers has declared a ₹ 200 per gram discount on gold rates, 15 per cent off on making charges, and a 10 per cent value discount on diamond purchases.

200 per gram discount on gold rates, 15 per cent off on making charges, and a 10 per cent value discount on diamond purchases. Tanishq is offering up to 20 per cent discount on making charges for gold.

Senco Gold has announced a flat ₹ 350 discount on gold rates along with up to 30 per cent off on making charges. MD and CEO Suvankar Sen said that despite high prices, the “auspicious buying sentiment is expected to stay firm”.

Gold Finance Offers: JioFinance, MyJio Apps Further, in a release, Jio Financial Services said it has launched the ‘Jio Gold 24K Days’ from April 29 to May 5, with offers for purchase of digital gold through its JioFinance and MyJio apps.

1 per cent free gold on purchases between ₹ 1,000– ₹ 9,999 with code: JIOGOLD1

1,000– 9,999 with code: JIOGOLD1 2 per cent free gold on purchases of ₹ 10,000 and above with code: JIOGOLDAT100

10,000 and above with code: JIOGOLDAT100 The offers are valid for up to 10 transactions per user; with maximum free gold capped at ₹ 21,000.

21,000. The bonus gold will be credited within 72 hours for lump sum purchases only (not SIPs).

