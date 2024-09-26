Tips from consumers: 10 standout Amazon/Flipkart festive sale deals that shoppers are tracking in 2024

  • Before making purchases, buyers should review return and refund policies and compare prices at offline stores.

Anil Poste
Published26 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off their largest sales of the year, offering steep discounts on a variety of products.
With the advent of the festive season, Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off their largest sales of the year, offering steep discounts on a variety of products. From smartphones and laptops to gadgets and home entertainment systems, there are plenty of irresistible deals. We've compiled a list of 10 standout deals recommended by three savvy shoppers.

First on the list is the Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop, available at 59,000, down from its original price of 89,000. Kunwarbir Singh, a marketing manager from Bengaluru, highlights this as a great deal, especially for those looking for a high-performance machine.

"This laptop is incredible value for money and with the current price cut, it’s an unbeatable deal for students or gamers looking to upgrade," he notes.

Also Read: Amazon increases influencer payouts ahead of key festival sale

Another major deal to consider is the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, now priced at 37,000, a huge drop from its earlier 68,000 tag. This smartphone is highly recommended by both Singh and Amol Khedekar, a software developer from Pune. With a premium build, excellent camera, and guaranteed software updates for several years, Singh says it's one of the best smartphone deals this season.

Khedekar adds, "At this price, it's a steal, especially for those looking to upgrade to a premium phone without spending top dollar."

TV set

For those seeking to upgrade their home entertainment systems, the LG OLED 43-inch TV is available at 27,000, down from 47,000. Singh highlights that this is the steepest price cut of the year, making it the perfect time for buyers looking to enhance their viewing experience with a high-quality television.

The Lenovo Tab Plus, now priced at 17,000 instead of 22,000, is a noteworthy deal for those seeking an affordable, reliable tablet for work or casual use. Singh calls this tablet "fantastic value for casual users looking for a reliable device at a lower cost."

Mint

If you're in the market for a powerful, long-lasting laptop, Apple’s MacBook M1 is a must-buy at 53,000, a massive discount from its original price of 93,000. Dhaval Gunjariya, an account executive from Rajkot, is particularly enthusiastic about this deal.

"I bought this for 82,000 a year ago… It’s a high-quality, reliable device perfect for both personal and professional use. Plus, it has a lifespan of 6-7 years, making it a great investment," he explains.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus 5G and other smartphones

For tablet enthusiasts, the Samsung Tab S9 FE, now priced at 20,000 (down from 27,000), and the Xiaomi Pad at 17,000 (previously 27,000), are worth considering. Gunjariya praises both for offering excellent value for money, especially for those looking for versatile Android tablets.

The Apple iPad 9th Gen is available at 19,000, down from 29,000. This deal is ideal for Apple fans seeking a reliable tablet at a lower price point. Gunjariya recommends it for casual users who want to enjoy the longevity and ecosystem of Apple products without overspending.

Premium smartphone

Among premium smartphones, Khedekar recommends the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has dropped to 70,000 from 1.25 lakh. With its exceptional camera, superior build quality, and long software support, it’s an excellent choice for those who want the best in tech at a reduced price.

For audiophiles, Amol points out the Samsung TWS Earbuds, which were launched at 15,000 but are now available for 7,000.

"These earbuds offer premium sound quality and at this price, they’re a steal for anyone looking for high-end earphones on a budget," he adds.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale countdown is on: Up to 79% off on small appliances like geysers, vacuums, and more

While these deals are certainly tempting, Gunjariya offers some essential tips before making a purchase. He suggests always checking the seller's reviews (ideally with over 70-80% positive ratings and at least 40-50 reviews), reviewing return and refund policies, and comparing prices at offline stores. For high-value products, he also recommends recording an unboxing video to safeguard against defective items or fraud.

Note: Discounts available on all SBI Debit and Credit cards for Amazon and all HDFC and ICICI credit cards for Flipkart.

This story is based on crowdsourced information from individual shoppers who have shared their personal recommendations.Mint does not endorse or vouch for any of the products or brands mentioned.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
