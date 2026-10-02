Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days in Oct: Which debit, credit cards offer the best deals?

Several credit card have seen their benefits reduced in 2026, with issuers lowering reward caps, excluding certain spending categories, linking lounge access to minimum spends and withdrawing some benefits altogether.
The upcoming festive sales on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart give debit and credit cardholders a chance to make the most of available discounts and rewards. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival begins on October 8, while Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale starts on October 9, 2026.
Early access to the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale opens a day earlier on October 8 for Flipkart Plus members, Black members and Flipkart credit card holders, according to information available on its website.
Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the named offer partners, allowing customers to get instant discounts of up to 10% on purchases made during the sale.
Meanwhile, the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card is listed separately with a 10% instant discount.
Super.money by Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% cashback during the sale. However, the offer comes with a caveat: the cashback is applicable only on the user’s first transaction.
For Amazon's Great Indian Festival, State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount on their purchases. A separate offer provides 35% cashback, capped at ₹150, subject to applicable terms.
EMI transactions are also covered under the offer. This makes SBI cards one of the confirmed payment options for shoppers looking to reduce the upfront cost of their purchases during the festive sale.
Another 10% cashback is available on eligible purchases made using Amazon Pay Later during the massive sale.
Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can earn 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon purchases.
Discounts on Flipkart's Big Billion Days purchases is available on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The word “eligible” is important here.
Banks often exclude corporate cards from such offers, and the discount can also differ depending on whether you make a regular card payment or opt for EMI, according to a blog post by Card Express.
Flipkart and the banks have not yet published the full list of exclusions for this sale. The same applies to Amazon, where the complete list of exclusions for the card offers is yet to be disclosed, the post noted.
The discount cap is also important. “Up to 10%” does not mean every eligible purchase will get a full 10% discount. The maximum discount in rupees will determine how much you actually save. Flipkart usually displays this cap on the offer banner at checkout rather than announcing it beforehand.
If the cashback benefit is described as “unlimiated”, it means there is no maximum cap on the total cashback you can earn over multiple purchases, subject to the card’s other eligibility and spending conditions.
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