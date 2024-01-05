Americans’ required retirement income has never been higher

Although tax brackets are adjusted for inflation, the market’s strong performance in 2023 means the higher RMDs will push some retirees into higher tax brackets. It will also require some to pay surcharges on future Medicare premiums, which are based on income. For others, the increases will trigger a 3.8% surtax on net investment income, which kicks in when modified adjusted gross income exceeds $200,000 for single people and $250,000 for married couples, thresholds that aren’t adjusted for inflation.