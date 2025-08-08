Amfi imposes 12-month lock-in on commissions to curb distributor misuse, protect investors
Anil Poste 4 min read 08 Aug 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Summary
Amfi has mandated a 12-month cooling-off period on trail commissions, tightening rules on distributor changes to curb misuse.
Mumbai: India’s mutual fund industry body has tightened rules governing distributor switches and commission payouts to curb misuse and improve transparency. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) issued revised guidelines on 30 July that give investors more time to approve or reject changes in their distributor and extend the cooling-off period for commission payments to new brokers.
