Inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) recorded a 14.5 per cent jump in December, data released on Thursday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed.
December 2024 recorded an inflow of ₹41,155 crore in equity mutual funds, vis-a-vis ₹35,943.4 crore the previous month, a 14.49 per cent increase.
Mid-cap MFs saw an inflow of ₹5,093 crore in December, 4 percent higher than the corresponding figure in November, whereas the large caps saw a fall of 21 per cent from ₹2,547 crore in November to ₹2,010 crore in December last year.
Inflow into small-cap mutual funds rose 13.5 per cent to ₹4,667 crore in Dec, whereas the corresponding data for November stood at ₹4,111 crore.
|Mutual fund categories
|Inflow in Dec ( ₹crore)
|Increase/ decrease
|Large Cap
|2,010
|-21%
|Mid cap
|5,093
|4%
|Small cap
|4,667
|13.5%
|Flexi cap
|4,730.71
|-7%
|Multi cap
|3,075.11
|-15%
|Sectoral/ thematic
|15,331.54
|100%
Flexi-cap mutual funds recorded an inflow of ₹4,730 crore, 7% lower than the November inflow of ₹5,084 crore. Multi-cap schemes, on the other hand, saw an inflow of ₹3,075.11 crore (15 per cent lower than ₹3,626 in Nov).
The major spike was seen in the inflow of sectoral/thematic funds, which saw a jump of 100 per cent to ₹15,331 crore.
December saw the launch of 33 new fund offers of open-ended schemes and one close-ended fund.
Out of these new schemes, there were 12 sectoral/thematic funds, one multi cap fund, two multi asset allocation funds, one arbitrage fund, one children's fund, 12 index funds and two other ETFs.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.