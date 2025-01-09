AMFI data: December 2024 recorded an inflow of ₹ 41,155 crore in equity mutual funds, vis-a-vis ₹ 35,943.4 crore the previous month.

Inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) recorded a 14.5 per cent jump in December, data released on Thursday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed. December 2024 recorded an inflow of ₹41,155 crore in equity mutual funds, vis-a-vis ₹35,943.4 crore the previous month, a 14.49 per cent increase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid-cap MFs saw an inflow of ₹5,093 crore in December, 4 percent higher than the corresponding figure in November, whereas the large caps saw a fall of 21 per cent from ₹2,547 crore in November to ₹2,010 crore in December last year.

Inflow into small-cap mutual funds rose 13.5 per cent to ₹4,667 crore in Dec, whereas the corresponding data for November stood at ₹4,111 crore.

Mutual fund categories Inflow in Dec ( ₹ crore) Increase/ decrease Large Cap 2,010 -21% Mid cap 5,093 4% Small cap 4,667 13.5% Flexi cap 4,730.71 -7% Multi cap 3,075.11 -15% Sectoral/ thematic 15,331.54 100%

Flexi-cap mutual funds recorded an inflow of ₹4,730 crore, 7% lower than the November inflow of ₹5,084 crore. Multi-cap schemes, on the other hand, saw an inflow of ₹3,075.11 crore (15 per cent lower than ₹3,626 in Nov). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The major spike was seen in the inflow of sectoral/thematic funds, which saw a jump of 100 per cent to ₹15,331 crore.

December saw the launch of 33 new fund offers of open-ended schemes and one close-ended fund.

Out of these new schemes, there were 12 sectoral/thematic funds, one multi cap fund, two multi asset allocation funds, one arbitrage fund, one children's fund, 12 index funds and two other ETFs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}