Inflow into equity mutual funds (MFs) recorded a 14.5 per cent jump in December, data released on Thursday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed.
December 2024 recorded an inflow of ₹41,155 crore in equity mutual funds, vis-a-vis ₹35,943.4 crore the previous month, a 14.49 per cent increase.
Mid-cap MFs saw an inflow of ₹5,093 crore in December, 4 percent higher than the corresponding figure in November, whereas the large caps saw a fall of 21 per cent from ₹2,547 crore in November to ₹2,010 crore in December last year.
Inflow into small-cap mutual funds rose 13.5 per cent to ₹4,667 crore in Dec, whereas the corresponding data for November stood at ₹4,111 crore.
|Mutual fund categories
|Inflow in Dec ( ₹crore)
|Increase/ decrease
|Large Cap
|2,010
|-21%
|Mid cap
|5,093
|4%
|Small cap
|4,667
|13.5%
|Flexi cap
|4,730.71
|-7%
|Multi cap
|3,075.11
|-15%
|Sectoral/ thematic
|15,331.54
|100%
Flexi-cap mutual funds recorded an inflow of ₹4,730 crore, 7% lower than the November inflow of ₹5,084 crore. Multi-cap schemes, on the other hand, saw an inflow of ₹3,075.11 crore (15 per cent lower than ₹3,626 in Nov).
The major spike was seen in the inflow of sectoral/thematic funds, which saw a jump of 100 per cent to ₹15,331 crore.
December saw the launch of 33 new fund offers of open-ended schemes and one close-ended fund.
Out of these new schemes, there were 12 sectoral/thematic funds, one multi cap fund, two multi asset allocation funds, one arbitrage fund, one children's fund, 12 index funds and two other ETFs.