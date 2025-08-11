Mutual fund equity inflows jump 81% to ₹42,700 crore in July 2025, AMFI data shows record growth

In July 2025, equity mutual funds saw a remarkable 81.04 per cent increase in inflows, reaching ₹42,702.35 crore compared to ₹23,587.05 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 11.



The mutual fund industry’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 1.27% in July 2025, reaching ₹75.35 lakh crore from ₹74.4 lakh crore in June, reflecting steady growth and increasing investor interest.



