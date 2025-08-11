Mutual fund equity inflows jump 81% to ₹42,700 crore in July 2025, AMFI data shows record growth

In July 2025, equity mutual funds saw a remarkable 81.04 per cent increase in inflows, reaching ₹42,702.35 crore compared to ₹23,587.05 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 11.
The mutual fund industry’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 1.27% in July 2025, reaching ₹75.35 lakh crore from ₹74.4 lakh crore in June, reflecting steady growth and increasing investor interest.
In the process of being updated…
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.