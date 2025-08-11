Mutual fund equity inflows jump 81% to ₹42,700 crore in July 2025, AMFI data shows record growth

In July 2025, the mutual fund industry's AUM increased by 1.27% to 75.35 lakh crore. Equity mutual funds experienced an 81.04% surge in inflows, totaling 42,702.35 crore, as reported by AMFI on August 11.

Deepika Chelani
Published11 Aug 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

In July 2025, equity mutual funds saw a remarkable 81.04 per cent increase in inflows, reaching 42,702.35 crore compared to 23,587.05 crore in June, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 11.

The mutual fund industry’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 1.27% in July 2025, reaching 75.35 lakh crore from 74.4 lakh crore in June, reflecting steady growth and increasing investor interest.

In the process of being updated…

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceMutual fund equity inflows jump 81% to ₹42,700 crore in July 2025, AMFI data shows record growth
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.