Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June to ₹23,587 cr; gold ETFs hit 5-month high

Gold ETFs surged over sixfold to 2,080.9 crore in June, while other ETFs dropped 79% to 844.4 crore. Equity mutual fund inflows rose 24% to 23,568 crore, contributing to a total mutual fund inflow increase of 67% to 49,301 crore in June.

Deepika Chelani
Published9 Jul 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Equity mutual fund inflow bounce back with 24% rise to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,568 crore in June: AMFI
Equity mutual fund inflow bounce back with 24% rise to ₹23,568 crore in June: AMFI

Equity mutual fund inflows rose by 24% in June to 23,587 crore, as per monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). In comparison, the inflows stood at 19,013 crore in May.

SIP momentum hits record high

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said “The mutual fund industry’s AUM crossed 74 lakh crore in June 2025, setting a new milestone. This growth continues to be powered by strong retail participation and the steady rise in SIP inflows, which stood at 27,269 crore for the month. The number of contributing SIP accounts also touched an all-time high of 8.64 crore, underlining the growing trust in mutual funds as a disciplined investment vehicle."

Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows

Fund categoryInflows in May ( crore)Inflows in June ( crore)% Change (MoM)
Large Cap1,250.51,694+35%
Mid Cap2,808.73,754+34%
Small Cap3,2144,024.5+25%

Overall mutual fund inflows saw a strong surge in June, rising 67% month-on-month to 49,301 crore, compared to 29,572 crore in May, as per AMFI data.

Meanwhile, the total assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund industry also witnessed a steady 3 percent rise, climbing to 74.14 lakh crore in June from 71.93 lakh crore in May, marking a new milestone for the industry.

Debt funds flows

Debt funds saw mixed trends in June. Liquid fund outflows eased to 25,196 crore, down 37% from May. Corporate bond fund inflows dropped to 7,124 crore from 11,983 crore. Credit risk fund outflows also declined 32% to 168 crore.

ETFs and hybrid funds

Gold ETFs saw a remarkable surge in inflows, rising over sixfold to 2,080.9 crore in June from 292 crore in May, a 613 percent jump. In contrast, other ETFs witnessed a sharp drop, with inflows falling 79 percent to 844.4 crore. Hybrid funds, however, continued their upward trend, with inflows rising 12 percent to 23,222 crore in June from 20,765 crore in May.

New Fund Offers (NFOs) recorded inflows of 1,986 crore in June, registering a sharp 52% drop from 4,170 crore in May, which is less than half the previous month's figure.

 

