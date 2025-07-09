Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June to ₹23,587 cr; gold ETFs hit 5-month high

Equity mutual fund inflows rose by 24% in June to ₹23,587 crore, as per monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). In comparison, the inflows stood at ₹19,013 crore in May.

SIP momentum hits record high Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said “The mutual fund industry’s AUM crossed ₹74 lakh crore in June 2025, setting a new milestone. This growth continues to be powered by strong retail participation and the steady rise in SIP inflows, which stood at ₹27,269 crore for the month. The number of contributing SIP accounts also touched an all-time high of 8.64 crore, underlining the growing trust in mutual funds as a disciplined investment vehicle."

Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows

Fund category Inflows in May ( ₹ crore) Inflows in June ( ₹ crore) % Change (MoM) Large Cap 1,250.5 1,694 +35% Mid Cap 2,808.7 3,754 +34% Small Cap 3,214 4,024.5 +25%

Overall mutual fund inflows saw a strong surge in June, rising 67% month-on-month to ₹49,301 crore, compared to ₹29,572 crore in May, as per AMFI data.

Meanwhile, the total assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund industry also witnessed a steady 3 percent rise, climbing to ₹74.14 lakh crore in June from ₹71.93 lakh crore in May, marking a new milestone for the industry.

Debt funds flows Debt funds saw mixed trends in June. Liquid fund outflows eased to ₹25,196 crore, down 37% from May. Corporate bond fund inflows dropped to ₹7,124 crore from ₹11,983 crore. Credit risk fund outflows also declined 32% to ₹168 crore.

ETFs and hybrid funds Gold ETFs saw a remarkable surge in inflows, rising over sixfold to ₹2,080.9 crore in June from ₹292 crore in May, a 613 percent jump. In contrast, other ETFs witnessed a sharp drop, with inflows falling 79 percent to ₹844.4 crore. Hybrid funds, however, continued their upward trend, with inflows rising 12 percent to ₹23,222 crore in June from ₹20,765 crore in May.