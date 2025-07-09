Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June to ₹23,587 cr; gold ETFs hit 5-month high

Equity mutual fund inflows rose by 24% in June to ₹23,587 crore, as per monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). In comparison, the inflows stood at ₹19,013 crore in May.
Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said “The mutual fund industry’s AUM crossed ₹74 lakh crore in June 2025, setting a new milestone. This growth continues to be powered by strong retail participation and the steady rise in SIP inflows, which stood at ₹27,269 crore for the month. The number of contributing SIP accounts also touched an all-time high of 8.64 crore, underlining the growing trust in mutual funds as a disciplined investment vehicle."
|Fund category
|Inflows in May ( ₹ crore)
|Inflows in June ( ₹ crore)
|% Change (MoM)
|Large Cap
|1,250.5
|1,694
|+35%
|Mid Cap
|2,808.7
|3,754
|+34%
|Small Cap
|3,214
|4,024.5
|+25%
Overall mutual fund inflows saw a strong surge in June, rising 67% month-on-month to ₹49,301 crore, compared to ₹29,572 crore in May, as per AMFI data.
Meanwhile, the total assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund industry also witnessed a steady 3 percent rise, climbing to ₹74.14 lakh crore in June from ₹71.93 lakh crore in May, marking a new milestone for the industry.
Debt funds saw mixed trends in June. Liquid fund outflows eased to ₹25,196 crore, down 37% from May. Corporate bond fund inflows dropped to ₹7,124 crore from ₹11,983 crore. Credit risk fund outflows also declined 32% to ₹168 crore.
Gold ETFs saw a remarkable surge in inflows, rising over sixfold to ₹2,080.9 crore in June from ₹292 crore in May, a 613 percent jump. In contrast, other ETFs witnessed a sharp drop, with inflows falling 79 percent to ₹844.4 crore. Hybrid funds, however, continued their upward trend, with inflows rising 12 percent to ₹23,222 crore in June from ₹20,765 crore in May.
New Fund Offers (NFOs) recorded inflows of ₹1,986 crore in June, registering a sharp 52% drop from ₹4,170 crore in May, which is less than half the previous month's figure.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.