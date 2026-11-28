Gold prices have been on a roller-coaster ride lately. Gold saw its biggest weekly fall in 8 months, then rebounded on November 23. Prices also touched a 14-month low after falling nearly 30% from the peak. Many buyers now wonder if this is the right time to buy. The bigger question is what to buy: ornaments or coins.

Ornaments look beautiful and can be worn at weddings and festivals. But you pay much more than the gold rate. Jewellers add making charges, which can range from 8-25%. Complex designs cost the most. These charges are often negotiable, yet very few buyers ask.

There are other things jewellers rarely explain. One is wastage. This is gold lost during crafting, and some shops add it to your bill. Stones and beads also need attention. Ask the shop to separate stone weight from gold weight. Otherwise, you may end up paying gold prices for stones.

The biggest surprise comes at the time of resale. When you sell an ornament, the shop pays only for the gold content. The making charges you paid are gone forever. Some jewellers also deduct money for melting or purity checks. Buyback rules differ from shop to shop. So ask for the terms in writing before you pay.

Coins are usually cheaper to buy. Their making charges are lower, as low as 2% at times. Coins are also easy to store and sell. A sealed 24-carat coin from a trusted jeweller or mint comes with a purity certificate. This makes it simpler to prove quality later.

But coins have their own catches. Some banks sell gold coins but do not buy them back. Small coins, such as 1- or 2-gram coins, carry higher premiums per gram. Buying from unknown sellers is risky as fake coins do exist. Always keep the original packaging and bill safe.

Taxes matter too. GST of 3% applies to gold. Always ask for a detailed bill that shows the gold rate, weight, making charges and taxes. Check for the BIS hallmark and the HUID number on ornaments. This protects you from impure gold.

Coins or ornaments? So, which is better? If your goal is investment, coins certainly make more sense. You pay less extra and lose less on resale. If you need jewellery for a wedding or a gift, ornaments are fine. Just compare making charges across two or three shops first.

With prices swinging so sharply, timing is hard for everyone. Many buyers prefer to purchase in small parts over a few weeks. This reduces the risk of buying at a short-term peak.