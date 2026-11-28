Gold prices have been on a roller-coaster ride lately. Gold saw its biggest weekly fall in 8 months, then rebounded on November 23. Prices also touched a 14-month low after falling nearly 30% from the peak. Many buyers now wonder if this is the right time to buy. The bigger question is what to buy: ornaments or coins.

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Ornaments look beautiful and can be worn at weddings and festivals. But you pay much more than the gold rate. Jewellers add making charges, which can range from 8-25%. Complex designs cost the most. These charges are often negotiable, yet very few buyers ask.

There are other things jewellers rarely explain. One is wastage. This is gold lost during crafting, and some shops add it to your bill. Stones and beads also need attention. Ask the shop to separate stone weight from gold weight. Otherwise, you may end up paying gold prices for stones.

The biggest surprise comes at the time of resale. When you sell an ornament, the shop pays only for the gold content. The making charges you paid are gone forever. Some jewellers also deduct money for melting or purity checks. Buyback rules differ from shop to shop. So ask for the terms in writing before you pay.

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Coins are usually cheaper to buy. Their making charges are lower, as low as 2% at times. Coins are also easy to store and sell. A sealed 24-carat coin from a trusted jeweller or mint comes with a purity certificate. This makes it simpler to prove quality later.

But coins have their own catches. Some banks sell gold coins but do not buy them back. Small coins, such as 1- or 2-gram coins, carry higher premiums per gram. Buying from unknown sellers is risky as fake coins do exist. Always keep the original packaging and bill safe.

Taxes matter too. GST of 3% applies to gold. Always ask for a detailed bill that shows the gold rate, weight, making charges and taxes. Check for the BIS hallmark and the HUID number on ornaments. This protects you from impure gold.

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Coins or ornaments? So, which is better? If your goal is investment, coins certainly make more sense. You pay less extra and lose less on resale. If you need jewellery for a wedding or a gift, ornaments are fine. Just compare making charges across two or three shops first.

With prices swinging so sharply, timing is hard for everyone. Many buyers prefer to purchase in small parts over a few weeks. This reduces the risk of buying at a short-term peak.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information. It is not financial advice.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.