Entrepreneur Prem Soni has suggested a new way to measure personal wealth. Instead of looking at savings, expenses and assets in rupees, he wants people to measure them in grams of gold.

Entrepreneur Prem Soni says measure your wealth in grams of gold, not lakhs In a post on X, Soni shared how much gold he believes different everyday purchases and major life expenses are worth. According to his calculation, one gram of gold can buy a good pair of shoes or pay for a dinner. Ten grams could cover the cost of a smartphone, laptop or two-wheeler.

Advertisement

He also suggested that 100 grams of gold could be enough to buy an everyday car, while 250 grams could cover a child's college education. He put the cost of a debt-free home at 1,000 grams of gold.

His main point is that earning more money does not always mean becoming wealthier. People may have higher salaries and expensive lifestyles but still depend heavily on loans and EMIs.

iPhone for 10 grams of gold, car for 100 grams Soni's idea is to use gold as a common measure for different purchases and financial goals.

Here is how he has divided the costs:

1 gram: A good pair of shoes or a dinner

10 grams: A smartphone, laptop or two-wheeler

50 grams: A family holiday

Advertisement

100 grams: An everyday car

250 grams: A child's college education

500 grams: A medical emergency fund

1,000 grams: A debt-free home

5,000 grams: Financial freedom

Soni also pointed out that many salaried people own expensive smartphones, drive cars bought through EMIs and live in houses paid for through bank loans. However, they may have very little savings to depend on during difficult times.

He believes this creates a gap between how wealthy people appear and how much wealth they actually own.

His suggestion is to look beyond monthly salaries and bank balances and think about how much people have saved for their future.

Advertisement

What has changed since 1990? Soni also compared the price of gold over the years to explain his point.

According to his comparison, a car that cost around 300 grams of gold in 1990 can be bought for roughly 100 grams today. Similarly, the gold needed to pay for an international flight has reportedly fallen from around 80 grams to five grams.

RBI data also shows how much the price of gold has increased over the years. The average price of gold in Mumbai was around ₹3,451 per 10 grams in 1990-91. This increased to ₹75,842 in 2024-25 and ₹1,18,421 in 2025-26.

Also Read | Gold price outlook: HSBC warns correction may deepen further

A separate report by NDTV Profit on November 26 compared the price of the Maruti 800 in 1990 with the cost of cars today. The Maruti 800, which was priced at ₹1.27 lakh in 1990, was worth around 370 grams of gold at the time.

Advertisement

The report also compared the launch prices of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India. The iPhone 7 cost around 20 grams of gold in 2016, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max worked out to around 12 grams based on the gold price used in the report.

Does measuring wealth in gold make sense? Soni's idea is mainly about changing how people think about money and savings. Instead of celebrating a higher salary or a bigger bank balance, he wants people to ask whether their savings are enough to support their lifestyle in the long run.

However, this does not mean people should put all their money into gold.

Gold prices can go up and down, sometimes sharply. NDTV Profit's November 26 report also noted that international gold prices had fallen around 36% from their January 2026 record at the time of publication.

Advertisement

Gold can be part of a savings plan, but it does not provide regular income like some other investments. Its price is also affected by global demand, currency movements and economic conditions.

Soni's idea is better understood as a way of comparing the value of money over time, rather than a rule that everyone should follow when investing.

His main message is simple: buying expensive things does not necessarily make someone wealthy. What matters is how much money a person can save, how much debt they have and whether they can manage their expenses without depending on loans.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.