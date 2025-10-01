Angel investors more likely to lose money than hit a six: Zerodha's Dinesh Pai
At Mint Money Festival, Zerodha’s Dinesh Pai shared why Rainmatter backs founders obsessed with real problems, why execution trumps ideas, and why most retail investors should avoid angel bets.
When it comes to startup investing, Dinesh Pai, head of investments at Rainmatter and VP at Zerodha, knows the odds. Most angel or seed bets don’t work out. For him, investing isn’t about chasing the next big trend but about backing founders who obsess over solving real problems.