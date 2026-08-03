Annapurna Bhandar August instalment: Here's why you have not received ₹3,000 yet & what to do to fix it

Lakhs of beneficiaries of the West Bengal government's Annapurna Bhandar are still waiting to receive their ₹3,000 instalment for August. Although payments are generally credited in a phased manner during the first week of the month, many bank accounts have yet to receive the funds, even on August 3.
If you are among those waiting, there is no need to panic just yet. Here's why this delay might be happening and the steps you can take to resolve it:
If your money has not arrived, it could be due to one of the following issues:
Applicants can check their status directly on the West Bengal government portal. Status options currently include:
According to the latest updates, the ₹3,000 payment for August is actively being deposited into beneficiaries' accounts in phases throughout the first week of the month.
Authorities advise those who haven't received their funds to wait a few more days while verifying that their documents and bank accounts meet the requirements listed above.
If you have confirmed that all your documents are accurate, your bank account is DBT-active, and you still have not received the money after the initial rollout period, you should take action.
The most effective step is to visit your local administrative office to lodge a formal complaint and check the exact verification status of your application.
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