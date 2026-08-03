Annapurna Bhandar August instalment: Here's why you have not received ₹3,000 yet & what to do to fix it

Although payments for Annapurna Bhandar are generally credited in a phased manner during the first week of the month, many bank accounts have yet to receive the funds

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Bengal's Annapurna Yojana
Bengal's Annapurna Yojana (PTI)

Lakhs of beneficiaries of the West Bengal government's Annapurna Bhandar are still waiting to receive their 3,000 instalment for August. Although payments are generally credited in a phased manner during the first week of the month, many bank accounts have yet to receive the funds, even on August 3.

If you are among those waiting, there is no need to panic just yet. Here's why this delay might be happening and the steps you can take to resolve it:

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana: No money in bank account yet? How to check application status

Annapurna Bhandar: Common causes for payment delays

If your money has not arrived, it could be due to one of the following issues:

  • Inactive DBT: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is not enabled on your bank account.
  • Unlinked Aadhaar: Your bank account has not been linked to your Aadhaar card.
  • Data Mismatch: There are discrepancies in the details provided across your Aadhaar, bank account, and application form.
  • Pending Verification: The administrative verification of your application is still in progress.
  • Account Confusion: You hold multiple bank accounts, and the correct DBT-enabled account was not selected.
  • Document Errors: You submitted incorrect or incomplete documents during the application process.
  • Disqualification: You fall under an ineligible category (e.g., government employee, pensioner, or income tax payee).
  • Phased Rollout: Administrative or technical factors are causing temporary delays in the phased release of instalments.

Also Read | Annapurna Yojana: Haven't you received your payment yet? 8 reasons why

Annapurna Bhandar: Application status

Applicants can check their status directly on the West Bengal government portal. Status options currently include:

  • ‘Approved’ means your application has been successful, and payment will follow shortly.
  • ‘Rejected’ means you were found ineligible for the scheme. You can appeal to the BDO office if needed.
  • ‘Pending at the BDO Office’ means the review remains incomplete. Check again after 15-30 days for updates.
  • ‘Bank Account Invalid’ message suggests that the account details don't match the Aadhaar records. Submit photocopies of the passbook to the BDO office to resolve this.
  • ‘Payment Pending’ indicates funds haven't been released yet.

Also Read | Bengal Annapurna Yojana update: 26 lakh applications rejected, says CM

When will the August instalment arrive?

According to the latest updates, the 3,000 payment for August is actively being deposited into beneficiaries' accounts in phases throughout the first week of the month.

Authorities advise those who haven't received their funds to wait a few more days while verifying that their documents and bank accounts meet the requirements listed above.

What to do next?

If you have confirmed that all your documents are accurate, your bank account is DBT-active, and you still have not received the money after the initial rollout period, you should take action.

The most effective step is to visit your local administrative office to lodge a formal complaint and check the exact verification status of your application.

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