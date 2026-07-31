Annapurna Yojana: No money in bank account yet? Check what to do if your application gets rejected

Many women have already submitted applications for the Annapurna Yojana scheme in West Bengal. However, numerous applicants haven't yet received financial assistance despite applying. Questions remain about exactly who will receive the August payments.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that 30 August is the payment deadline. All eligible applicants will receive their money by then.

Verification under the scheme will continue until the end of August. Once complete, beneficiaries will receive their August instalment accordingly. More women are expected to receive benefits starting in August.

CM Adhikari revealed that ineligible names previously appeared without proper verification. Meanwhile, many genuinely-eligible poor people were reportedly denied benefits.

The Bengal CM has instructed MLAs to prepare fresh beneficiary lists within 10 days. MLAs shouldn't rely solely on bureaucrats for this process. Instead, they must conduct thorough ground-level surveys themselves. Field verification should start immediately across every Assembly constituency, he said.

How to check application status The verification process is nearing completion across the state. Applicants can check their status directly on the government portal.

Status options currently include Accepted, Rejected, or Under Enquiry. Payment Pending indicates funds haven't been released yet.

‘Approved’ means your application has been successful, and payment will follow shortly. ‘Rejected’ means you were found ineligible for the scheme. You can appeal to the BDO office if needed.

‘Pending at the BDO Office’ means the review remains incomplete. Check again after 15-30 days for updates.

The ‘Bank Account Invalid’ message suggests that the account details don't match the Aadhaar records. Submit photocopies of the passbook to the BDO office to resolve this.

If your status shows Approved, expect reliable payment in August. If payment doesn't arrive, contact the government helpline to claim your eligibility instead.

How to apply Visit socialregistry.wb.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number and OTP verification

Fill in personal, family, Aadhaar and bank account details

Upload the required documents before submitting your completed application

Keep your generated Application ID safe for future reference. BJP’s Outreach Campaign BJP Mahila Morcha will launch a public outreach campaign from August. It focuses specifically on West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana scheme. Those who don’t receive the monthly subsidy for any reason can seek help through this campaign.

Concerns have emerged about genuinely eligible people being excluded. Some officials allegedly fail to properly list genuine beneficiaries. Names remain unuploaded at certain administrative levels, according to local media.

The initiative aims to ensure genuine beneficiaries receive proper benefits. It also seeks to clear public confusion around the scheme. The campaign will gradually roll out across every district.

The campaign is named 'Baithake Adda', which means conversations at community meetings. Workers will visit households directly to gather feedback personally. They'll speak with existing beneficiaries and pending applicants alike.

Small village meetings will address questions, doubts and complaints. The Morcha will assist eligible people whose applications remain pending.

The 'Baithake Adda' campaign aims to spread this message widely. It will remain active throughout West Bengal during the entire month of August.

The campaign represents the BJP's broader effort to strengthen grassroots connections. It also aims to address genuine implementation issues transparently.

Party workers will remain active across villages throughout the month. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to improve the delivery of welfare schemes.

Annapurna Yojana The Annapurna Yojana in West Bengal provides ₹3,000 per month to women beneficiaries. This amount transfers directly via Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Launched on 3 June 2026 under the Suvendu Adhikari government, it practically replaced Mamata Banerjee’s “Lakshmir Bhandar”. The earlier scheme provided ₹1,500 monthly to women beneficiaries.

However, since its launch, Annapurna Yojana has been under the radar. First, women were asked to complete a 12-page form containing detailed financial information. That immediately rattled the women beneficiaries, especially the uneducated ones.