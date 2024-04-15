Applying for a personal loan? Here are the 6 key factors your CIBIL score can influence
CIBIL score is a key factor in the loan application process. Having a good credit score by managing your finances responsibly and making timely repayments can raise your chances of loan approval and help you negotiate better terms and interest rates.
CIBIL score, or credit score, maintains credit information of individuals and businesses. Your CIBIL score is a three-digit numeric summary of your credit history. It, undoubtedly, plays an important role in the loan application process. It influences the interest rates, loan terms, processing time and negotiating power, among others.