Why did you just buy five books when you needed two?

A friend’s daughter was due to have a baby in a couple of months. Her husband went online to research baby products—cribs, diapers, clothes, the works. Within hours, every website he visited began bombarding him with diaper ads. His phone knew he was about to become a father before some of his relatives did!

A few days ago, I ordered two books. Amazon's ‘recommended for you’ section seduced me with three more titles that seemed irresistible. I bought them all, then realized, I wouldn't finish reading them for at least the next four months. I could've easily purchased them later, but the moment had me.

We're not shopping anymore. We're being gamed and engineered. Every swipe, notification, and red badge is engineered by behavioural economists, data scientists, and reinforcement-learning engines whose single mandate is: Increase time spent, increase clicks, increase spend.

Here are the deadliest weapons that such apps deploy 24×7 to separate us from our money.

1. The scarcity mirage

“Only 2 left at this price!", “Sale ends in 11 minutes". The timer often resets when you refresh.

These aren’t harmless features. They are proven behavioural triggers. A Princeton University and the University of Chicago audit of over 11,000 shopping websites in 2019 documented widespread use of false scarcity and urgency cues, designed to push users into decisions before they can reflect.

Loss aversion, a cornerstone of behavioural economics, tells us the pain of missing out feels worse than the pain of paying. Apps exploit exactly that. Whether the timer resets tomorrow is irrelevant. Your brain reacts now.

2. The reward lottery

Payment and money apps turn payments into slot machines. Scratch cards. Random cashback. Coins. Mystery drops. These features borrow directly from casino psychology.

In a variable-ratio reward schedule, rewards come unpredictably—the same mechanism that keeps gamblers glued to slot machines. Behavioural research shows that intermittent, unpredictable rewards trigger dopamine spikes far stronger than guaranteed ones.

That ₹3 cashback isn’t generous. It’s a finely tuned neurological lure.

3. Social proof bombardment

"Rajesh from your society just bought this sofa". “18,472 people viewing this hotel now".

Humans are tribals. When we see others doing something, we assume it must be safe or smart. This is social proof, one of the most powerful persuasion levers documented by behavioural scientists.

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) 2022 report on dark patterns notes that many platforms overuse and sometimes exaggerate social proof messages to steer users towards quick decisions. Whether the number is accurate or not, your tribal brain whispers: If everyone's grabbing it, you'd better too.

4. Defaults and forced opt-ins: The power of ‘already selected’

“Save card details?" “Subscribe and save?" “Allow all notifications?", with the “allow" button brightly highlighted to look like the only real option.

Defaults are one of the strongest nudges in behavioural economics. People tend to accept pre-selected options because unselecting requires effort and attention. Apps exploit this by setting the most profitable choice as the default —whether that’s storing your payment data, enabling auto-renewal, or activating promotional alerts.

A choice that feels voluntary was, in fact, pre-engineered.

5. Buy now, pay later and the psychology of delayed pain

“Pay in three months." “Zero-cost EMI."

BNPL is not a financial product. It is a behavioural product.

Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor has publicly warned that easy credit and BNPL models are reducing savings among young Indians, encouraging impulsive spending, and distorting money-management habits. When payment is delayed, the pain of paying—a well-studied behavioural trigger—weakens.

You don’t feel like you’re going into debt. You feel like you’re being smart. These illusions are expensive.

6. Cart abandonment emails: The endowment effect weaponized

You add something to your online shopping cart, close the app, and breathe triumphantly. Then you get the email: “Your cart misses you."

Industry benchmarks show ‘abandoned-cart’ emails get 40-50% open rates, 20% click-through and remarkably high conversion once a user re-enters the funnel.

Why?

Because of the endowment effect—once you imagine an item as ‘yours’, giving it up feels like a loss. You’re not buying a product; you’re avoiding the feeling of losing something (which you incidentally never owned!).

7. Drip pricing and hidden fees: Death by a thousand cuts

You begin checkout at ₹899. You end at ₹1,147. These extra charges—convenience fees, platform fees, handling fees—are called drip pricing.

The OECD and US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigations show that drip pricing systematically leads to overspending and weaker consumer decision-making, because people anchor to the initial low price and underestimate the final cost.

This is engineered misdirection.

Crackdown on dark patterns and why it matters

In 2023 and 2024, India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) officially identified 13 dark patterns, declaring them unfair, deceptive, and punishable. These include: false scarcity, countdown deception, drip pricing, interface interference, subscription traps, confirm-shaming, disguised advertising.

In 2025, the CCPA went further, directing platforms to self-audit and eliminate these manipulative designs, with notices issued to major companies for non-compliance.

So, you’re not imagining it; the government agrees you’re being manipulated.

India as a live behavioural laboratory

India is the perfect test bed for behavioural design: Massive smartphone penetration, UPI’s frictionless payment architecture, a young population, rising aspirations, thin financial buffers, and low formal financial literacy.

On one side, digital India is a triumph. On the other, it is a goldmine for behavioural manipulation.

The RBI is tightening digital lending norms. The CCPA is cracking down on dark patterns. But design moves faster than regulation—and faster than human instinct.

So, what should be your defence protocol?

These apps won't stop. But you can:

Turn off non-essential notifications. Your attention is their fuel. Remove payment cards from apps. Friction protects you. Disable auto-renew everywhere except essentials. Subscription traps thrive on forgetfulness. Use a 48-hour rule for all discretionary purchases. Most “needs" die in 48 hours. Treat BNPL like debt. If you wouldn’t take a loan for it, don’t BNPL it. Shop on a laptop or a desktop when possible. Mobile interfaces are engineered for speed, not thought.

The final truth

Apps are not evil. They are extraordinarily efficient machines optimized for one thing: Extracting value from human psychology.

You are not weak. You are human. And you’re up against algorithms trained on millions of behavioural datapoints. But awareness is a weapon. Turn off what you can. Slow down where you cannot.

And remember: The rarest item in the digital marketplace isn’t what you’re buying. It’s your attention and your money.

Guard them like your future depends on it. Because it does.

Col Sanjeev Govila (Retd), certified financial planner, chief executive, financial advisory firm Hum Fauji Initiatives.