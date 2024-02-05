Money
Are branded apartments worth the premium that you pay?
Aprajita Sharma 7 min read 05 Feb 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Summary
- There are more amenities associated with branded apartments and the resale value keeps rising, say buyers
Brand matters, although it leaves a bigger hole in your wallet. This is more so in the real estate industry where your hard-earned money spent on buying that dream home is at stake. And where it concerns branded apartments, developers, or builders as they are known, charge a premium. But is this premium justified?
