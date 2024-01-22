Are ultra premium credit cards worth their hefty annual fees?
Summary
- Cards that don’t give a fee waiver option become a costly proposition the second year onwards
New Delhi: Credit cards can unlock the world of luxury, be it hotels, homes and holidays, but that comes at a cost. So, how much would you be willing to pay as annual fees for a credit card? The most expensive one available in India demands ₹12.09 lakh as joining fees and ₹3.24 lakh thereafter every year on renewal. The card in question is Amex Centurion, an ultra premium credit card. But, it’s one-of-a kind and no other card comes even close to its pricing. The next in line ultra premium cards carry a joining fee of ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 (besides goods and services tax, or GST, of 18%), which, in most cases, is to be paid each year along with the renewal fee.