Are ultra premium credit cards worth their hefty annual fees?

The various perks bundled with the reward rates could be suitable to some individuals depending on their lifestyle. Sumanta Mandal, founder, Technofino, says the concierge service, for instance, is a useful benefit for businessmen who travel frequently. “The manager you are assigned as part of the concierge service is also your go-to person for all travel and non-travel bookings. It’s like hiring a personal assistant at a nominal cost," he said. An user of Amex Platinum who did not want to be identified told Mint that he had once gained entry into an exclusive night club in London through his concierge. "My friends and I were on a waiting list of over one hour. I called my concierge and we were let in within 10 minutes," he said.