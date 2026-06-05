‘Are we overspending?’: Pune woman shares breakdown of ₹2.2 lakh monthly expense — What is burning her cash?

A family of three, living in Pune, shared their monthly expenses which totaled up to ₹2.2 lakh. Giving a breakdown of the costs associated with their lifestyle, a Pune woman said that even though most of the cooking is done by them and no money goes in filling car tanks because they use EV. Their cumulative monthly expenditure sparked discussion online over cost-of-living in the city and lifestyle creeps.

The woman named Smriti Singh shared a video on Instagram elaborating how their monthly expenditure exceeds ₹2 lakh. The caption to the post states, “ ₹2.2 lakh/month in Pune for a family of 3 💸 Including EMI… and still feels less sometimes 😭 Are we overspending or is this the new normal?"

The viral video opens with the woman saying, “We both work. We cook our own food. We don’t even spend on petrol because we have an EV. Even so, we end up spending ₹2.2 lakh per month. Let me tell you how.”

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While both her husband and she try to manage expenses through their salaries, a significant proportion of their income goes towards ₹1.1 lakh per month EMI payment for a flat. Another major expense is that of rent for which they pay ₹28,000 per month, Singh said in her video. Another hefty expense that they incur is of ₹30,000 per month that goes in daycare for their young son. Explaining the need of daycare, she said that she sends her son to the facility for 4 to 5 hours in a day as she works from home.

Moving to groceries, including milk, this adds up to another ₹20,000. The Pune family spends nearly ₹15,000 a month on outing and eating at restaurants. They incur a modest expenditure of ₹500 on internet bill, but their electricity bill goes as high as ₹6,000 due to the summer heat in Pune. Further, elaborating on additional expenses such as Zomato and Swiggy orders, the total adds up to ₹3,000. Besides this, they spend around ₹10,000 on shopping which also includes shopping for their toddler. Last but not the least, they allocate ₹1,800 for house help.

Elaborating on how they struggle to manage their expenses, Smriti Singh sought answers from online community over the question of ‘overspending’. Concluding the video, she asked, “Are we overspending or is this the new normal?”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “You’re paying mortgage but still mentioned RENT …. And said no flex.”

Another user remarked, “I can totally understand, you are not even living a luxury life, just a normal and mandatory expense. Living normal life is pune expense.”

A third comment read, “Its very realistic for any working couple in any big city, once u will get the possession of ur house u will able to save on rent wat u r paying ryt now … rest u guys are not over spending on anything, just the day care 30k is on a bit higher side , but depends on what they are offering.”

A fourth user stated, “Rent 28000 and then emi? Both for home? Why did u get such an expensive home? Daycare 30000 for 5 hours ...where is this?”

A fifth user replied, “20k grossary 15k outing and 6k electricity bill is real scam.”

“EMI is a major chunk and 30k for day care was a little hyped up. Pune max daycare fee is 15k and nursery will be like another 6k monthly,” a user pointed out.

The advice from seventh user stated, “EMI is too high, almost half of your total expenses.”

Another user added, “As you’re working from home, and you’re still sending your child to daycare that itself, says a lot about how you guys think about financial management."