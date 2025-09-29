Frugality made me powerful: Thyrocare founder Dr. Velumani
Ravi Krishnan 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 05:12 pm IST
Summary
Thyrocare founder Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani shares how frugality, disciplined investing, and bold decision-making shaped his ₹4,500 crore success, while also offering money lessons for younger generations on financial discipline, smart investments, and building lasting wealth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani, the founder of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, the most powerful weapon when it comes to money is frugality. Even after he sold his company for about ₹4,500 crore in 2021, he’s never flown business class, he said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story