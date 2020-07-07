‘In terrorem clause’ is used to reduce chances of challenge to a Will

An in terrorem clause says that if any of the beneficiaries challenges or contests the Will or Trust, he or she would forfeit their interest. When a testator is fearing an attack from a disgruntled family member or beneficiary, usually because the Will or Trust may not provide what the beneficiary hoped for, the testator adds this to reduce the chance of a challenging the same and making his intent clear. However, just by having such a clause does not prevent a legatee from attacking an estate.