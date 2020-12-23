‘It will be tough to make a lot of money in markets going ahead’

To look at what kind of sectors will emerge in future, we looked at China, which is at least 10-15 years ahead of India in terms of the size of the economy, digitization, per capita income and demographics, among others. There, we found that out of top 15-20 companies, more than 50% are digital, while in India we don’t even have one digital company. That is the new frontier that will open up. There are many such companies in the private equity stage, but many large ones are going to get listed, and they will present new opportunities. At the same time, some commodity companies such as cement and steel in cyclicals might make a comeback.