'Policy interest rates are likely to be kept on hold'

In view of the significant growth shock that has been experienced, the policy priority is likely to focus on a sustainable revival of growth. Hence, it is unlikely that policy rates may be hiked in the coming year. At the same time over the coming year, the dynamics of liquidity management may undergo a gradual change with actions likely to modulate the excessively surplus liquidity at the margin. Overall, the policy interest rates are likely to stay on hold for a while with liquidity conditions incrementally moving to moderate surplus from a stage of excessive surplus.