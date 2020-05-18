A buyer is required to cut TDS at 20% on LTCG from sale of property by NRI

In case of LTCA, taxable capital gains will be the net sale proceeds less indexed cost of acquisition, adjusted as per the Cost of Inflation Index (CII) less indexed cost of improvement. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) are taxable at 20% (plus surcharge and education cess). LTCG from the sale of land parcels can be claimed as exempt from income tax to the extent there is (a) reinvestment of LTCG in India in specified bonds notified by the government (within six months from the date of transfer) or (b) reinvestment of proceeds in a residential house in India (to be either purchased within one year before or two years after or constructed within three years of transfer of LTCA). For the exemption from income tax to continue, there are restrictions on the sale of the new house and the amount of investment made in specified bonds.