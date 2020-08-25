A gift deed must be stamped, registered at sub-registrar of assurances

Once the marriage is duly dissolved by a decree of dissolution passed by a competent court and there is a proper and final settlement between you and your former wife, then your former wife shall be bound with the terms and conditions of such settlement. Further, we understand from you that the subject property is owned by your mother and on account of her ownership rights in the property, she has the unfettered rights to transfer the property to your sister by way of a gift. Upon execution of a registered gift deed, your sister becomes the absolute owner of the property and the question of anyone else having rights in the property, including your son, is ruled out. So your son will not have any right in the property.