A householder’s policy does not cover alterations, improvements

The company pays for the repairs, it does not send workers. You would have to get the damages repaired yourself. The repairs covered under the policy would be to restore the house back to the condition in which it was prior to the cyclone. To process your claim, you would have to inform the insurer of damages at the earliest and make sure that no further damage or restoration is done until the company sends a surveyor to assess the damage, and asks you for estimated repair costs. As you get the house repaired, you should submit the bills to the insurer. The surveyor would submit a report based on the damages and the expenses incurred, and recommend to the insurer the amount payable. The insurer would then approve and pay the amount.