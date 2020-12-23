A minor can always acquire a property through a natural guardian

In relation to your query, the facts are not too clear, however, a minor can always acquire a property through the hands of natural guardian (mother and father) or through a guardian appointed by the court, in which case the sale would be valid. However, his elder brother is claiming for partition which apparently is already sold by the wife or child of the deceased original owner. In case the rights have been acquired by the child as mentioned above and there is no fraud which will vitiate the sale then the sale may be considered valid. However, if the sale is vitiated by any of the ingredients that can vitiate any contract then a bonafide claim may be made by the person challenging the sale.