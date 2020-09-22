A patient enacting a will from hospital must have the doctor as one witness

We also suggest that your uncle should video record the entire process, as this would involve him reading the will out loud to the camera, and then signing the same in front of the two witnesses. If your uncle’s health does not let him do this, someone else should read the will to him, and he should acknowledge the contents and state in front of the camera that he is executing the will out of his own free will. He can then sign the will, along with the two witnesses (one of whom should be the doctor).