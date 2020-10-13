A person living in Dubai can execute a release deed in India

If a person living in Dubai desires to execute a release deed in India, it is possible to do so. The procedure may, however, be time consuming. It is assumed that the release deed is pertaining to an immovable property situated within India, which is statutorily required to be registered as per the Indian laws and that the releasor is based in Dubai and the releasee or the person who is acquiring or in whose favour the releasor is releasing his rights is in India.