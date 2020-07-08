A portfolio should be diversified and well-balanced to suit all your needs

Your investments are fine. However, over the time frame you mentioned, it would be good to tone down your return expectations to 9-10%. In that case, you will need to increase savings by 13-14% every year. Also, you have not mentioned any debt holding. We hope you do hold traditional deposit options or debt funds. If you don’t, ensure you hold an asset allocated portfolio. As your corpus grows, you need some stability to your equity-heavy portfolio and that can only come from debt and a small proportion of gold if you like that as a diversifier.