My wife acquired some properties by way of partition in 1998 and the properties were mutated to her name and remained in her name till her death in 2018. Her brother and sister sold their shares in 2000 after the partition. However, after my wife passed away, I met with a serious accident and was in trauma due to the disability it caused me. In the meantime, her brother managed to transfer her part in the property in their mother’s name by filing an affidavit that he is the only legal heir. He colluded with local officers and didn’t consult me even though my name is mentioned in my wife’s death certificate. Now, an unregistered will has been executed for the said property. Do I have a claim on the property? What can I do to stake my claim?