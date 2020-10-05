A residential status is determined every year

I returned to India in July, as I lost my job in Dubai due to the ovid-19 crisis. I lived in Dubai for five years and received my income there only. What will be my tax status for FY21? I will have to pay tax for income between April and June in India or Dubai?

—Name withheld on request

Taxability of income in India depends on the source of income, the residential status and the place of receipt of income. Any income, the source of which is located in India, is taxable in India, irrespective of residential status. Residential status is determined on the basis of physical presence of an individual in India during a financial year and the preceding 10 financial years. Residential status is dynamic and needs fresh determination every year.

A resident may either qualify as a resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) or resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR). As you returned in July, you may qualify as an ROR if: a) presence in India is 182 days or more during 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021; b) your presence in India is 730 days or more from 1 April 2013 and 31 March 2020; c) you qualify as a resident of in any of the two out of 10 years between 2010-11 and 2019-20.

In such case, your salary income earned in Dubai between April and June will be taxable in India. For deposit of tax due on your taxable income, you may follow advance tax mechanism as per the following schedule, during the financial year in which the income is earned: 15% of total tax by 15 June, 45% of total tax by 15 September, 75% of total tax by 15 December and 100% of total tax by 15 March 2021.

Any balance tax not paid as advance tax may be paid as self-assessment tax before filing of tax return. However, you will be liable for interest for delay in deposit and/or non-deposit of advance tax.

However, if condition (b) or condition (c) is not satisfied as mentioned above, you may qualify as an RNOR. In such case your salary between April and June received outside India will not be taxable here.

There is no individual income tax in Dubai, hence, there will be no double taxation in any case.

Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India. Queries at mintmoney@livemint.com

