A residential status is determined every year

A resident may either qualify as a resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) or resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR). As you returned in July, you may qualify as an ROR if: a) presence in India is 182 days or more during 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2021; b) your presence in India is 730 days or more from 1 April 2013 and 31 March 2020; c) you qualify as a resident of in any of the two out of 10 years between 2010-11 and 2019-20.