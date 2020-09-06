Accretions in PF account after cessation of employment are taxable

From a tax perspective, as per Section 10(12) read with Rule 8 of Part A of Fourth Schedule of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the accumulated PF due and payable to the employee or the balance on the date of cessation of his employment, is tax-exempt if he has rendered continuous service for five years or more. However, based on judicial precedents, any accretions to such PF balance, thereafter (from the date of ceasing employment till the date of withdrawal), will be taxable. Accordingly, in your case the interest earned post completion of your employment will be taxable in your hands.