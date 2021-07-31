Adding value funds can enhance your portfolio

It is a good idea to add a value fund to your portfolio and you can consider investing around 10-15% of your portfolio in a value fund. DSP Value fund is a recently launched fund and as mentioned earlier we have a limited track record of this fund. Hence, right now, you may also consider ICICI Value Discovery Fund or UTI Value Opportunities Fund where these funds have been through different market cycles. You may continue to have DSP Value Fund under your watchlist and wait for some more time before investing in it. Even Parag Parikh as a fund house follows principles of value investing and hence the element of value investing is there in your present portfolio as well.