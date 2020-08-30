The cost for the purpose of computation of LTCG shall be the highest listed price of the shares as on 31 January 2018 (in place of the actual cost of purchase as incurred by you), provided the listed price as on 31 January 2018 is less than the sale value. However, where the sale value is less than the listed price as on 31 January 2018, the cost shall be the higher of the sale value or actual cost.