Aggression can hurt more than build wealth for investors

If you are new to mutual funds, you need to know that there is no such thing as “best mutual funds". You will need consistent funds that suit your requirement. Since we do not know you time-frame, we will assume that you will not be worried if you lose money in less than five years. If you are ready for this, consider 50% in Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund and 50% in SBI Short Term Debt Fund to have a diversified, yet well-balanced compact portfolio.