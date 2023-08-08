Are maturity proceeds of single premium policy fully taxable?1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Maturity proceeds under single-premium life insurance policies are not exempt. Premiums exceeding 10% of the sum assured are taxable. Indexation benefits may be available for long-term capital gains
I understand that maturity proceeds under Single Premium life insurance policies are not exempt under Section 10(10D). Are the full maturity proceeds treated? Can the policyholder claim indexation benefits treating the gain as long-term capital gains?
