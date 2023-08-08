Are maturity proceeds of single premium policy fully taxable?

In respect of life insurance policies issued after 1st April; 2012, the maturity proceeds received are exempt only and only if the premium payable in respect of such insurance policy does not exceed 10% of the sum assured during the premium paying term. So in case the premium in respect of a single premium policy does not exceed 10% of the sum assured, the maturity proceeds received shall be fully exempt. In case the premium paid was more than 10% of the sum assured the difference between the maturity value and premium paid only will be taxable and not the whole of such maturity proceeds.