Avoid property the civic body hasn’t sanctioned

First, with the limited facts provided by you, we do not understand if you are the owner of such property or you intend to purchase the property. Assuming you intend to purchase the same, it is best to avoid buying the one-room studio apartment, which is unsanctioned by the municipal corporation and, thus, illegally constructed, to avoid complications in future. We understand that although it may be bought and sold at comparatively lower than the prevailing market rates, there is a high risk element to it as the apartment may be demolished at any time by the municipal corporation, either suo motu, or if any person files a complaint with the municipal corporation or court.