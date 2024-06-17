Axis MF says turnaround visible, but growth style dilution is a concern
SummaryB. Gopkumar, Axis MF’s new CEO, says the fund house is no longer going to be focused on just investment style
It’s been a little over two years since Axis Mutual Fund (Axis MF) faced a front-running scandal. Since then, the fund house has undertaken a significant restructuring of its senior management to set its house in order and improve the performance of its schemes. It got a new chief executive officer (CEO) and chief investment officer about a year back, as well as made changes in its fund management team. However, experts such as Arun Kumar of FundsIndia are not convinced. They see the addition of stocks like State Bank of India and DLF as a dilution of three growth styles. FundsIndia removed Axis MF from its model portfolio on this ground since the portfolio is a combination of styles.