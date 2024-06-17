Axis MF says turnaround visible, but growth style dilution is a concern

When can we see a turnaround in Axis MF’s schemes?

Over the last three or four quarters, we have restructured our portfolios. Our three- and six-month performance is looking much better. Much better across categories and not just one category. If you look at our largest four funds, which includes large-cap fund, growth opportunities fund, equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) and the focused fund, these are now typically in the first and second quartile over the three- and six-month periods. These were in the fourth quartile for a long period of time. In most of the other fund categories, today we are in the third quartile. Our belief is that in the next two quarters, we should be doing much better, and we aim to be in the first quartile over time.