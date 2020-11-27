Buy a fund with diversified strategy instead of a sectoral scheme

It’s better to let the fund manager take a call on which sector or market segment is worth buying or selling

I have a monthly salary of ₹50,000, a group medical policy of ₹5 lakh. I have investments in the following funds: ₹3,500 in IDFC Government Securities; ₹3,000 in Kotak Gold; ₹2,500 each in Mirae Asset Tax Saver, SBI Banking & Financial Services and ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity; and ₹1,000 in Parag Parikh Long Term Equity. I also have a total investment of ₹2,97,500 in Public Provident Fund, ₹1,73,861 in EPF and ₹1,17,000 in National Pension System (NPS). What should I do with my gold fund? In case of IDFC fund, what should be the trigger to exit? For NPS, if I change the fund manager, will the fund distribution percentage also get changed? Also, as my mutual fund portfolio is primarily focused on financial sectors, how can I balance that? Which tech-focused funds do you recommend? Also, which is better: DSP Midcap or Axis Midcap? Should I have a small-cap fund in my portfolio? Is SBI Small Cap Fund a good choice?

—Abhishek Banerjee

—Abhishek Banerjee

Your monthly saving is ₹15,000. The scheme selection is also good. However, there are many tactical calls which are not recommended if your investment planning is for the long term. These include sectoral schemes such as banking and financial services or even government securities (G-secs). This also holds true for technology funds. It is recommended that instead of taking a sectoral call in terms of buying funds, opt for a diversified strategy and let the fund manager take a call on which sector to buy or to sell.

For example, instead of investing in G-secs, you can opt for a dynamic strategy, where the fund manager will decide how much duration is to be taken in the G-sec fund. And in equities, there are categories like large- and mid-cap, which can be considered. Small-cap schemes can be considered for the long term, subject to your risk profile. SBI Small Cap fund is a good option.

In the mid-cap space, both Axis and DSP are good performers. In case of gold, 5-7% exposure to the yellow metal is a good allocation as it also acts as a hedge against inflation as well as fall in equity. And in NPS, if you plan to change the fund manager, the scheme changes but the allocation remains the same. Further, for health insurance, it is recommended that you have an individual cover over and above a group insurance plan.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

