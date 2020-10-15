Buy separate health plans for parents if the age gap is high

Two other alternatives to buy individual coverage would be a senior citizen health plan and a top-up plan. A senior citizen health insurance generally has a co-payment. Given your father’s heart condition, chances of underwriting acceptance will be higher for senior citizen plans than standard individual plans. Senior citizen plans will also cover covid after the initial waiting period of 15-30 days. A top-up plan provides additional coverage over and above a pre-defined threshold called the deductible. The policyholder or another policy needs to bear the cost up to the deductible. You can buy a top-up with a deductible of ₹4 lakh, the coverage in your group plan.