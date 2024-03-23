Buying property in Australia? Here are income tax compliance you should know before you purchase
Section 194IA requires a buyer to deduct 1% tax if buying property from a resident exceeding ₹50 lakh. Section 195 applies if the seller is a non-resident. Different tax rates apply based on long-term or short-term capital gains. TAN is required for non-resident transactions but not for residents
I am planning to buy a residential property from a person who is a resident of Australia for ₹75 lakh. I understand that since the sale consideration exceeds 50 lakhs I have to deduct tax at 1% of the sale consideration. Is my understanding correct? What are the other formalities that I need to comply with while deducting tax at source?